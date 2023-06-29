Colts gambling situation cautionary tale for all teams

According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts have cut Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry after both players were suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games. They are two of the six players who received indefinite suspensions for gambling. Both players are now subject to waivers and suspended at least through the end of the 2023 season.

Here is the full list of the players who have been suspended in the last two years for at least one year for gambling on NFL games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

– WR Calvin Ridley

– CB Isaiah Rodgers

– LB Rashod Berry

– DT Demetrius Taylor

– S CJ Moore

– WR Quintez Cephus

– DE Shaka Toney

Thankfully, the Pittsburgh Steelers were not involved in any of this but any time something like this happens, it creates a heightened awareness among all teams and you can bet the education of gambling and the NFL will be pressed hard across the lead, especially with Pittsburgh.

The #Colts have now cut Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry, who were officially suspended indefinitely today for betting on NFL games. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 29, 2023

More 2023 Steelers season!

ESPN analyst calls Steelers sleeper playoff pick Ranking the Steelers coaches on the hot seat in 2023 Steelers skill position players check in at No. 13 on ESPN rankings

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire