Colts gambling situation cautionary tale for all teams

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts have cut Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry after both players were suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games. They are two of the six players who received indefinite suspensions for gambling. Both players are now subject to waivers and suspended at least through the end of the 2023 season.

Here is the full list of the players who have been suspended in the last two years for at least one year for gambling on NFL games.

– WR Calvin Ridley

– CB Isaiah Rodgers

– LB Rashod Berry

– DT Demetrius Taylor

– S CJ Moore

– WR Quintez Cephus

– DE Shaka Toney

Thankfully, the Pittsburgh Steelers were not involved in any of this but any time something like this happens, it creates a heightened awareness among all teams and you can bet the education of gambling and the NFL will be pressed hard across the lead, especially with Pittsburgh.

