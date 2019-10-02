Colts G.M.: Jacoby Brissett “hasn’t flinched”

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett was thrown into a situation that could have easily become a disaster.

It has been decidedly less than a disaster, and Brissett has a lot to do with that.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said he’s been impressed with the way Brissett has handled things so far this season, after inheriting the starting job upon Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Look: Jacoby, he’s the same guy he was since the first day we traded for him,” Ballard told the team’s official website. “Somebody asked me a question today in my office about Jacoby and his leadership, and I said, ‘Look, what makes him really special is he’s authentic, he’s real and he’s the same guy every day — and he’s been that way since the day he walked in this building.’ He prepares — he’s always prepared like the starter.

“And I remember saying this during Andrew’s (Luck’s) press conference when he retired that, look, Jacoby won’t flinch. And he hasn’t flinched. He’s played really good football — he’s played winning football for us each and every week.”

Brissett’s posted a 102.1 passer rating over four games, putting him safely among the top half of the league. And while the Colts are 2-2 heading into Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, he’s been the kind of efficient player they need as they move forward.