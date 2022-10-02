Colts fumble comeback chance in 24-17 loss to Titans

The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) were unable to complete a comeback Sunday, losing 24-17 to the Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Despite being down 24-3 halfway through the second quarter, the Colts were able to bring the score within a one-score game halfway through the third quarter.

But as a symbol of their season thus far, the Colts simply couldn’t finish.

There are major question marks on both sides of the ball, and the Colts look like a team that have a long way to go before anyone will have confidence in them on a consistent basis.

Here’s everything we know from the Colts’ 24-17 loss to the Titans:

Final Score: Titans 24, Colts 17

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Final

Colts

0

10

7

0

17

Titans

14

10

0

0

24

It was over when...

Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo caught a seven-yard pass on third-and-four to convert the down with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter. It forced the Colts to burn their final timeout and sealed the win for the Titans.

Keys to the game

  • The Titans scored 14 points off of turnovers.

  • The Colts offense was 7-of-13 (54%) on third downs but the defense allowed the Titans to convert 5-of-12 (42%) in those situations.

  • The Colts defense also allowed the Titans to go 3-of-3 in the red zone.

  • Titans RB Derrick Henry took 22 carries for 114 rushing yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 33 receiving yards. He also had a 22-yard touchdown run called back.

  • The offensive line allowed three sacks and five quarterback hits to go along with five tackles for loss.

  • The Colts averaged 2.1 yards per carry on designed runs.

3 Stars of the game

  1. TE Mo Alie-Cox: He caught all six of his targets (career-high) for 85 yards and two touchdowns. This was the version of Alie-Cox the Colts wanted when they signed him this offseason.

  2. DE Kwity Paye: The second-year edge rusher recorded another sack on a vital third down in addition to two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.

  3. WR Alec Pierce: The rookie wideout continues to impress. He caught four-of-six targets for 80 yards, including a 25-yard and 44-yard catch in crucial moments.

Injuries

  • S Julian Blackmon (ankle) was inactive due to injury.

  • LB Shaquille Leonard (head) left in the second quarter after taking a nasty hit on a collision with Zaire Franklin.

  • RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) left the game in the fourth quarter and didn’t return.

Quick Hits

  • Will Fries got the start at right guard over Danny Pinter.

  • For the second year in a row, TE Mo Alie-Cox scored two touchdowns in Week 4.

  • RB Nyheim Hines got his first touch of the game with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

  • QB Matt Ryan fumbled the ball two total times. Though he only lost it once, he now has nine fumbles on the season.

  • The tight ends combined for 11 receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

  • Despite the loss, the Colts out-gained the Titans 365-243 in total yards.

  • RB Jonathan Taylor averaged 2.1 yards per carry on 20 carries and lost a crucial fumble late in the fourth quarter.

  • WR Michael Pittman Jr. was held to just three receptions on six targets for 31 yards.

  • LB Zaire Franklin led the defense with 15 tackles (eight solo).

  • The Colts have now lost their last four games against the Titans and five out of the last six.

What's next?

Colts head coach Frank Reich will hold a conference call Monday before the team prepares for the Week 5 road matchup against the Denver Broncos (2-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

