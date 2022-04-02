Colts free agents who remain unsigned
When it comes to making moves strictly in free agency, the Indianapolis Colts have been quiet.
They re-signed a handful of their own players while bringing in cornerback Brandon Facyson from free agency. Their big moves this offseason came in the form of trades, helping them upgrade the quarterback and pass rush spots.
But there are still several former Colts who are still on the market. Some of them might re-sign with the Colts. Others are likely to find homes elsewhere for the 2022 season.
With April here, let’s take a look at the 15 free agents remaining from the Colts:
WR T.Y. Hilton
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
LT Eric Fisher
AP Photo/Terrance Williams
OT Julién Davenport
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
OT Sam Tevi
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
DE Kemoko Turay
Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini
DL Isaac Rochell
AP Photo/Al Goldis
DT Taylor Stallworth
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
DT Antwaun Woods
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
LB Matthew Adams
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith
CB T.J. Carrie
AP Photo/Jeff Lewis
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
S Jahleel Addae
AP Photo/Darryl Webb
S Ibraheim Campbell
AP Photo/Stacy Bengs
K Michael Badgley
Chris Coduto/Getty Images
