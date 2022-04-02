Colts free agents who remain unsigned

When it comes to making moves strictly in free agency, the Indianapolis Colts have been quiet.

They re-signed a handful of their own players while bringing in cornerback Brandon Facyson from free agency. Their big moves this offseason came in the form of trades, helping them upgrade the quarterback and pass rush spots.

But there are still several former Colts who are still on the market. Some of them might re-sign with the Colts. Others are likely to find homes elsewhere for the 2022 season.

With April here, let’s take a look at the 15 free agents remaining from the Colts:

WR T.Y. Hilton

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

LT Eric Fisher

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

OT Julién Davenport

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

OT Sam Tevi

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

DE Kemoko Turay

Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

DL Isaac Rochell

AP Photo/Al Goldis

DT Taylor Stallworth

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

DT Antwaun Woods

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

LB Matthew Adams

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

CB Xavier Rhodes

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

CB T.J. Carrie

AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

S Andrew Sendejo

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

S Jahleel Addae

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

S Ibraheim Campbell

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

K Michael Badgley

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

