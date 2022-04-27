Colts’ free agents who remain unsigned entering NFL draft
The Indianapolis Colts are grinding away at their big board ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, hoping to carve it down to a usable template over the weekend.
While they do that, several former Colts who spent time with the team during the 2021 season remain unsigned in free agency. Even after the draft, the Colts will be looking to add some depth to the roster. There is still a chance that one of two of these players make a return to the team on a one-year deal.
We are still updating the free agency tracker for the Colts so be sure to stay up to date with all the free agency information there.
Here’s a quick look at the Colts’ free agents who remain unsigned going into the NFL draft:
WR T.Y. Hilton
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
LT Eric Fisher
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
OT Julién Davenport
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
OT Sam Tevi
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
DT Antwaun Woods
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
CB T.J. Carrie
AP Photo/Ben Margot
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
S Jahleel Addae
AP Photo/Darryl Webb
S Ibraheim Campbell
AP Photo/Stacy Bengs
K Michael Badgley
Chris Coduto/Getty Images
