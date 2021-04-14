Colts free agent target Jadeveon Clowney signs with Browns

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts were reportedly keeping tabs on free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, but he is signing a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns.

With a desperate need at edge rusher, the Colts are likely looking at addressing the room heavily in the draft or bringing in a veteran beforehand and using a pick in the draft to add more depth.

It isn’t clear if the Colts were willing to pay Clowney $10 million, which is what he got with the Browns, and it isn’t clear how much interest he had in joining Indy.

The Colts lost Denico Autry to the Tennessee Titans on a three-year deal. They did retain Al-Quadin Muhammad, who is expected to hold his limited role again. Justin Houston is still on the market and is taking a visit with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday.

The Colts have a massive need to address the edge rusher room this offseason, and the market continues to move on without them as Clowney finds a new home.

