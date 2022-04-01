Colts free agent RB Marlon Mack to sign with Texans

Former Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack is expected to sign with the Houston Texans, first reported by Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

With Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines entrenched in the backfield, it was no surprise that Mack hit free agency. After proving he could come back from the torn Achilles he suffered in 2020, Mack held a reserve role in the Colts backfield.

Mack visited the Texans last week and now will be competing for a starting role for the division rivals.

The Texans have signed RB Marlon Mack, a source told ESPN. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) April 1, 2022

Mack was drafted by the Colts in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft and wound up becoming the starter in the backfield during the 2018 season. He rushed for 1,091 yards and eight rushing touchdowns during the 2019 season.

When the Colts drafted the aforementioned Taylor in the second round of the 2020 draft, Mack figured to be fighting for his starting role. When he suffered a torn Achilles during the season opener, it essentially sealed his future with the team.

Mack re-signed with the Colts during the 2021 season but the emergence of Taylor as the league’s best running back forced Mack into a non-essential role.

The Colts’ backfield is one of their strongest positions while Mack should get a good shot at competing for a starting role.

