Colts free-agent OT Matt Pryor signs with 49ers

Indianapolis Colts free-agent offensive tackle Matt Pryor signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

After spending two seasons with the Colts, Pryor now finds a home on the west coast as a depth option in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

The Colts initially traded for Pryor just before the 2021 season, swapping late-round picks with the Philadelphia Eagles. Pryor spent the majority of that season as a depth piece working along the offensive line.

However, the Colts gave him the chance to win the starting left tackle job in 2022, an endeavor that failed significantly.

In nine starts, Pryor allowed 31 total pressures and six sacks, according to Pro Football Focus, before he was benched for rookie left tackle Bernhard Raimann. The Colts even tried Pryor out at right tackle and right guard before permanently taking him out of the rotation.

Offensive line depth is a big area of need for the Colts this offseason, but it was never likely that Pryor would find his way back to the Circle City.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire