Colts free agent LB Anthony Walker signs with Browns

Indianapolis Colts free agent linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. has signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Walker was originally drafted by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft, and was a starter the last three seasons alongside All-Pro Darius Leonard. The duo really helped set the tone for a defense built around speed, and an angry aggressive hustle to the ball that was awesome to watch every week.

Walker was a leader on the Colts defense and it’s easy to see how much he is loved and respected by his now former teammates, but with 2019 third-round pick Bobby Okereke really impressing in limited snaps, a bigger role in a talented linebacker room was inevitable.

Walker Jr. has been a three-year starter for the Colts since 2018 and now will be leading the Browns defense.

In 57 career games played for the Colts, Walker recorded 303 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, 2 fumbles recovered, 11 pass deflections and 3 interceptions.

The Cleveland Browns are getting a great value on a talented linebacker who has great experience as a field general running the defense and he will be missed by Indianapolis inside and outside of the locker room.