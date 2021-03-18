Colts free agent LB Anthony Walker visiting Browns

Colts free-agent LB Anthony Walker is visiting the Browns today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

Indianapolis Colts free agent linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. is visiting the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Walker Jr. has been working as the MIKE linebacker for the Colts since he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft but with Bobby Okereke set to take over that role, Walker Jr. hits the market.

Over the last three seasons, Walker Jr. has started 46 of a possible 48 games for the Colts. He would eventually give way to Okereke during the 2020 season as the latter continued to prove to be a better fit for the Colts defense.

An extremely intelligent player and strong asset against the run, Walker Jr. can command a defense easily while being a leader off the field. However, his limitations in coverage could give teams pause in giving him a big contract.

It is unlikely the Colts will match his price to bring him back to Indy, which makes the Browns a potential suitor for the 25-year-old.

