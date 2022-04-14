Colts free agent DE Kemoko Turay to sign with 49ers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • San Francisco 49ers
    San Francisco 49ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kemoko Turay
    Kemoko Turay
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Indianapolis Colts free agent defensive end Kemoko Turay is expected to sign a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

While Turay failed to live up to his ceiling when he was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft, he’s shown plenty of flashes throughout his career. That includes a career-high 5.5 sacks in 2021.

The Colts made improvements to their defensive line this offseason by trading cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Turay’s elite athleticism and bend always made him an intriguing part of the Colts pass rush. But he never truly found a steady role under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Turay appeared to be turning the corner to begin the 2019 season but a dislocated ankle ended what could have been a true breakout campaign. He struggled to get right for the 2020 season while meeting rehab complications due to COVID-19. That ankle surgery wound up needing a clean-up procedure during the 2021 offseason.

In 38 career games (three starts), Turay recorded 12.0 sacks, 29 quarterback hits and seven tackles for loss.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts host Baylor CB Kalon Barnes for pre-draft visit

2022 NFL draft: The top 11 tight ends

Report: Colts 'sent a jet' for CB Stephon Gilmore's visit

List

Tracking the Colts' top-30 visits, private workouts

Recommended Stories