Colts free agent DE Isaac Rochell signs with Browns

Indianapolis Colts free agent defensive end Isaac Rochell signed with the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Wednesday.

Rochell was the first outside free agent the Colts signed during the 2021 offseason, but it didn’t amount to much in terms of playing time or impact.

We have signed WR Javon Wims and DE Isaac Rochell — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 20, 2022

The McDonough, Ga. native appeared in 12 games with the Colts during the 2021 season recording 17 tackles (10 solo) and three tackles for loss. He played 177 snaps (23%) on defense and 75 snaps (24%) on special teams.

