Colts free agent G Chris Reed to sign with Vikings

Indianapolis Colts free agent guard Chris Reed is expected to sign with the Minnesota Vikings.

Reed played a vital role as a depth piece at the guard positions for the Colts during the 2021 season. This became especially true when All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson went down with an injury.

Reed was one of Chris Ballard’s best signings from the 2021 offseason and now the Colts will have to rebuild their depth on the interior. With Mark Glowinski heading to the New York Giants, this means Danny Pinter will get a shot at the starting right guard role.

The Colts are still among the leaders in salary-cap space so they can add players in free agency if they want and the departure of Reed means they need to add some depth to the offensive line.

