Colts free agent CB Brandon Facyson to sign with Raiders

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

Indianapolis Colts pending free agent cornerback Brandon Facyson agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, per multiple reports Monday. Terms of the contract were not immediately disclosed.

Facyson was the first of the Colts’ pending free agents to find a new team, doing so just a few hours after the legal tampering period commenced Monday afternoon.

Facyson joined the Colts roster last offseason on a one-year deal and held a starting role for the first half of the season. However, things didn’t work out too well as Facyson lost his starting role Isaiah Rodgers Sr. during the second half.

This will be Facyson’s second stint with the Raiders after he joined former Raiders and current Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during the 2021 season.

In 16 games (four starts) with the Colts in 2022, Facyson recorded 28 tackles (26 solo) and six passes defended without recording an interception.

Keep up to date with the latest news, signings and rumors through our free agency tracker for the Colts.

