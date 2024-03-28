Colts free agency: Kareem Jackson takes visit

The Indianapolis Colts hosted safety Kareem Jackson for a visit in free agency on Wednesday, according to Howard Balzer.

Even though the Colts have re-engaged talks with Julian Blackmon, it also appears they’re keeping tabs on the rest of the market.

Lions UFA QB Nate Sudfeld visited with the team today. Texans UFA S Kareem Jackson visited the Colts, while Ravens UFA RB J.K. Dobbins visited the Chargers. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) March 27, 2024

Jackson has spent his entire career with the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. The 35-year-old was a first-round pick with the Texans back in the 2010 NFL draft as a cornerback.

He spent nine seasons with the Texans before heading to the Denver Broncos in 2019, which is when he made the switch to safety. He spent five seasons in Denver before he was waived and then claimed by the Texans late during the 2023 season.

Jackson was most notably suspended twice during the 2023 season for illegal hits on defenseless receivers.

The Colts desperately need to address the strong safety position. Blackmon would be the ideal choice considering the other options on the market, but it will be interesting to see what kind of impression Jackson made on the Colts during his visit Wednesday.

