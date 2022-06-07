Colts’ Frank Reich ranked in top-10 NFL head coaches

Frank Reich is going into his fifth season as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and even with a revolving door at quarterback, he still gets plenty of respect around the league.

In ranking all 32 NFL head coaches, Pro Football Focus had Reich at No. 9 in the “Good Coaches” tier, which was the tier below the “Hall of Fame Coaches” tier.

9. FRANK REICH, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9.7 – 7.3 RECORD WITH AVERAGE ROSTER) Offensive Rank: 10/26 (+49 points scored a season)

Defensive Rank: 8/26 (-3.9 points allowed a season) Reich has dealt with an unfortunate revolving door of passers Indianapolis but has maintained strong levels of offensive success in spite of that. His maintenance of a solid defense has also helped weather the storm of sometimes erratic play from his passers.

Dealing with the revolving door of quarterbacks that Reich has wouldn’t typically end well for the majority of head coaches. But Reich has been able to make do with what he’s had, never falling below a 7-9 record.

Reich was signed to an extension through the 2026 season and even though head coaches regularly get fired before their contract is fulfilled, he should be in a good spot to remain the head coach for the foreseeable future assuming the 2022 season doesn’t surprisingly go up in flames.

