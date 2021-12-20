Colts’ Frank Reich: Michael Pittman Jr. ejection was unwarranted

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. got ejected from the Week 15 win over the New England Patriots, and many are still wondering why.

Despite not throwing a punch and getting pushed to the ground from behind, Pittman Jr. was one of the two players—along with Patriots safety Kyle Dugger—ejected from the game during a little scuffle.

While head coach Frank Reich admits he doesn’t have every minor detail of the decision, he doesn’t agree with the fact that Pittman Jr. should have been ejected.

“I mean at first, I was a little upset with Pitt (Michael Pittman Jr.) because we preach so hard against that. It’s such a critical point – every game is so critical, this game was super critical, but going back and looking at it on tape, I don’t know,” Reich told reporters Sunday. “Of course, I can’t see everything. TV copy and the tape doesn’t show everything. It didn’t seem to me warranted, but I don’t know all the details. I don’t know everything that happened out there. I’m going to trust the officials in New York or whoever makes that final call but from what I saw and what I could feel out there, I didn’t really think it was warranted.”

Pittman Jr. left the game with just one reception on five targets for seven yards.

It’s unlikely that Pittman Jr. will be fined or suspended for his role in the scuffle, mostly because it’s easy to tell he’s more the victim than agitator upon further review.

Regardless, the Colts will need Pittman Jr. to return to form against an Arizona Cardinals team coming off of a loss to the Detroit Lions.

