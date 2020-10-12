Colts’ Frank Reich isn’t concerned with QB Philip Rivers

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2) left FirstEnergy Stadium with a 32-23 loss against the Cleveland Browns (4-1) that snapped a three-game winning streak with many questions surrounding the play of quarterback Philip Rivers.

Without a consistent rushing attack and some spotty pass protection without his starting left tackle, Rivers was exposed on Sunday night. He was forced to make plays and carry the offense, which ultimately resulted in the Colts’ demise.

Though a big question has risen about Rivers’ ability to make big plays outside the numbers, head coach Frank Reich shot down any notions that the team is concerned with the 38-year-old’s play—specifically when it comes to his arm strength.

“No. Philip can throw the ball anywhere on the field. He needs to throw it,” Reich told reporters after Sunday’s loss. “Like I said, we will look at the tape and evaluate it, but I thought he made a ton of plays out there today. I thought he made a ton of plays out there today.”

Reich isn’t the type of head coach to make things public. Even if he did have concerns about Rivers and his declining arm strength, Reich wouldn’t that be known to the media. He’s the type of coach who would address it behind closed doors.

And there is some truth to his quote. Rivers did make some plays during the first half of the game even though the Colts had just three offensive drives through the first two quarters. But the second half showed us that Rivers has yet to prove he can carry the offense when he needs to.

Despite that, Reich said that he feels the Colts are getting what they need from the quarterback position, and that Rivers isn’t on the list of concerns for the third-year head coach.

“Yes, Philip is playing really good football. That is the least of my worries. That is the least of my worries,” Reich said. “Then we just couldn’t quite make enough plays on offense to stay in it. Philip is playing good football. You are going to have mistakes when you get in situations like that.”

Rivers finished the game completing 21 of 33 passes for 243 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions and a 60.5 passer rating. He threw a pick-six to open the second half and another interception in the fourth quarter.

Rivers is far from the only problem the Colts have on the offensive side of the ball. The run game hasn’t had that explosively dominant play and the offensive line is playing fine but below expectations.

But if the Colts want any chance to make a run for a playoff spot in the second half, Rivers either has to play at a higher level than what he showed on Sunday afternoon.

Related