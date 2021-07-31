Colts’ Frank Reich expected to return Monday

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich is expected to return to the team Monday following his stint on the COVID-19 list.

Reich tested positive for COVID-19 before training camp officially started and has been quarantined since the team received the results.

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus told the media following Saturday’s practice that Reich is expected to return Monday.

“Yeah, chomping at the bit. He’s ready to go, he’s going to be back Monday so we’re excited about that,” said Eberflus. “He texts me every day. We talk about the video – offense and defense – and he’s ready to get at it.”

Reich has still been involved during the week of practices in which he was quarantined but being with the team cannot be replicated all that much via Zoom.

The Colts currently have four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but they should be getting their head coach back on Monday.