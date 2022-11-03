Colts’ Frank Reich denies Marcus Brady fired as scapegoat

The Indianapolis Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Tuesday, and many believe it being a scapegoat situation considering the lackluster play of the offense this season.

While Brady was the offensive coordinator in charge of game-planning and play design, head coach Frank Reich is the one calling plays and scripting the first 15 plays of games.

The timing is odd, to say the least, but Reich denied the narrative that Brady was being used as a scapegoat.

“It’s really unfortunate. I understand that, and so that should fall on me. That’s not Marcus (Brady). He’s not being scapegoated, but I understand how that perception is,” Reich said Wednesday. “I have to own that, but I can tell you it’s a collaborative effort.”

Brady took over the Colts offensive coordinator duties ahead of the 2021 season when Nick Sirianni took the head coach role with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The offense has struggled mightily this season. They are averaging 16.1 points per game and are ranked dead last in DVOA, according to Football Outsiders.

So why fire Brady?

“I just think – looking for certain dynamics,” Reich said. “I almost liken it, sometimes if there is a player on a team and he is a good player, but there’s not the right chemistry or something just is not gelling the way you thought it would gel and that player goes to another team, and he succeeds wildly. Why is that? They just fit better on another team and sometimes I think that happens in coaching.”

With Brady now no longer a part of the coaching staff, Reich confirmed he will take over the duties that come with the role.

“I’m not naming an interim coordinator. I’ll handle those duties, I’m the play-caller. Ultimately, the offense falls on my shoulders,” Reich said. “It’s a collaborative effort for sure, but myself and the coordinator always are essential to that game-planning process. Play calling is obviously my deal and the first 15 is my deal. So, those things fall on me.”

We likely will never find out why the Colts decided to fire Brady midseason, but the offense hasn’t shown many signs of turning into a league-average unit by the end of the campaign so more changes could very well be on the way.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire