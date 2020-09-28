Colts’ Frank Reich called Philip Rivers ‘near flawless’

The Indianapolis Colts defense dominated their way to a 36-7 win over the New York Jets on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, but head coach Frank Reich had plenty of praise for quarterback Philip Rivers.

In what was a milestone day for the 38-year-old, who threw his 400th career touchdown pass—a one-yarder to tight end Mo Alie-Cox. But when looking at the stat sheet, it doesn’t look all that impressive.

Don’t tell that to Reich, though, who told reporters after the game that his quarterback was almost perfect.

“Philip played unreal football today. I really think he’s played good football for three games beside one or two mistakes. But today he was near flawless today. We will see the film, but just so accurate with the football, so many good decisions,” Reich said.

The Colts defense was truly dominant against a poor Jets offense. They wound up grabbing three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. With that side of the ball giving and holding a big lead, the Colts didn’t need to put a lot on Rivers’ shoulders.

But Rivers was still extremely efficient and smart with the football. One play in particular a pass to Alie-Cox for 45 yards was one that really impressed Reich.

“The knack to make big plays, be able to hang in the pocket and make the play to Mo (Alie-Cox) – they are bringing pressure, and he just hangs in there to the very last second,” Reich said. “I didn’t know if he was going to get it off. I saw the guy was coming free and he just hangs just long enough to get it off to Mo. He’s playing extremely good football.”

Rivers finished the day 17 of 21 for 217 yards, one touchdown and a 125.6 passer rating.

The Colts have made it clear how they want to win games. They don’t want to be a shootout team relying on the arm of Rivers every week, but they have to be feeling confident with how well he’s throwing to open the season.