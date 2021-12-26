The Colts are getting more and more shorthanded against the Cardinals, but they still found a way to extend their lead.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone, which resulted in a safety. With starting center Rodney Hudson out while on the COVID-19 list, backup Max Garcia sent a bad snap past Murray on third-and-7 from Arizona’s 11-yard line. Murray took the lesser of two evils by fielding the ball and throwing it underhand away. If he hadn’t, the Colts may have ended up with a touchdown.

But Indianapolis’ depleted offense is down to one starting lineman. Left tackle Eric Fisher has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Fisher left the game with just over seven minutes left in the second quarter after quarterback Carson Wentz completed a short pass to running back Nyheim Hines. That left right tackle Braden Smith as the only regular starter along the offensive line on the field for Indianapolis.

Tight end Jack Doyle has also been ruled out with injuries to his knee and ankle.

Left guard Chirs Reed, in for Quenton Nelson who’s on the COVID-19 list, has also gone down with an injury.

Colts force a safety to take 9-6 lead over Cardinals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk