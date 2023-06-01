Colts take flyer on a veteran pass rusher

The Colts have added a veteran edge rusher to a young group of defensive linemen.

Indianapolis has signed former Browns, Eagles and Bucs pass rusher Genard Avery, a ‘tweener who has seen time at outside linebacker and defensive end in his career, making 8.5 sacks over five seasons.

Avery could theoretically be a factor at both positions in his bid to make the Colts roster.

Genard Avery sacked Mitchell Trubisky in his first snap as a Philadelphia Eagle (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Indianapolis defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has two spots in his system for players like Avery.

The first is the LEO, the weak-side defensive end who’s primary role is rushing the passer, a spot Bradley created to get smaller, faster edge rushers on the field. Yannick Ngakoue filled the spot for the Colts in 2022, playing the same role he’d played for Bradley in Jacksonville and Las Vegas.

Ngakoue, who led the Colts with 9.5 sacks but failed to provide a consistent presence, hasn’t been re-signed. Indianapolis signed veteran free agent Samson Ebukam away from the 49ers to take over Ngakoue’s spot, and the Colts used a sixth-round pick on developmental Wagner draft pick Titus Leo, but Avery represents more competition for depth at the position.

Indianapolis could also deploy Avery as a strong-side linebacker at times, provided it’s in a pass rushing role.

E.J. Speed played the strong side, or OTTO, position, last season, blossoming into a key player for the run defense. He had 55 tackles, a sack, seven tackles-for-loss and two fumbles forced, and with Shaquille Leonard planning to be back, Speed is likely the front-runner at the position again.

But Bradley has used pass rushers in that role before, most notably Bruce Irvin in Seattle, and Avery has played in that role.

In reality, Avery is going to have to fight for a roster spot. The Colts already have Ebukam, Leo, Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, Tyquan Lewis, Adetomiwa Adebawore and Khalid Kareem competing for spots at defensive end, and Speed solidified his hold on the OTTO role.

Indianapolis released undrafted free agent running back Darius Hagans to make room on the roster.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis Colts sign veteran pass rusher Genard Avery