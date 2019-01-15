Colts fire offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo

Improvement on the offensive line is one of the biggest reason the Colts were in the playoffs this season, but that didn’t safe the offensive line coach’s job.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the Colts are firing offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo.

That comes as a surprise, given how much better the line was in 2018 than the 2017 line that played a big part in a down year that got the previous Colts staff fired. However, there were always questions about whether DeGuglielmo was a good fit with what head coach Frank Reich wanted to do. DeGuglielmo was brought on board by Josh McDaniels after McDaniels verbally agreed to take the Colts job a year ago, only to spurn Indianapolis and remain the offensive coordinator in New England. Reich decided to keep DeGuglielmo last year, but DeGuglielmo was never his guy.

Now Reich will try to find his guy, and DeGuglielmo will try to find a new job. Given his success this past season, that shouldn’t be too difficult.