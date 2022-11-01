Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady after five years with team

The Colts are making their first coaching change of the season.

Indianapolis has fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, the team announced Tuesday.

"This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," coach Frank Reich said in a statement. "I appreciate Marcus's commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward."

Brady, 43, spent the past five seasons with the Colts, all working for Reich. He was an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2018, sole quarterbacks coach in 2019 and 2020 and offensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022.

The Colts are 3-4-1, ranking 30th in points scored and 18th in yards. The Colts named Sam Ehlinger starting quarterback for the remainder of the season Oct. 24.

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, Indianapolis Colts assistant quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady is shown on the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Indianapolis Colts made it official Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady has been promoted to offensive coordinator. He will become the NFL's third Black offensive coordinator, replacing Nick Sirianni who took the Philadelphia Eagles coaching job last week.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

