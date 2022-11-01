Colts fire OC Marcus Brady

The Indianapolis Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, the team announced Tuesday.

In a relatively shocking move, Brady has been relieved of his duties after holding the offensive coordinator role since the start of the 2021 season. He took over the position after Nick Sirianni was hired by the Philadelphia Eagles to be their head coach.

“This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team. I appreciate Marcus’s commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward,” said head coach Frank Reich in a statement.

The Colts offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season, having scored over 20 points in a game just one time and averaging 16.1 points per game.

While Brady was the offensive coordinator, he hasn’t been calling plays. That role belongs to head coach Frank Reich. Brady was the assistant quarterbacks coach in 2018 and then was promoted to quarterbacks coach for the 2019 and 2020 seasons before moving up as the offensive coordinator.

Brady’s role with the Colts was more on the game-planning side, but this season continues to be filled with drama and changes as the organization likely prepares for another rebuild.

