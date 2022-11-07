Breaking News:

Frank Reich fired by Colts after team's 3-5-1 start

Colts fire head coach Frank Reich after third straight loss

3
Max Molski
·2 min read

Colts fire head coach Frank Reich after third straight loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Frank Reich’s time as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts has come to a close.

The team announced on Monday that it has fired Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the 2022 season.

Shortly after announcing that Reich was gone, Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted out that former center Jeff Saturday would be taking over as the team’s interim head coach.

The Colts are the second team to fire their head coach this season. The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Oct. 10.

Reich took over as Indianapolis’ head coach in 2018, taking the place of Chuck Pagano. He led the Colts to a 40-33-1 regular season record over the last four and a half seasons and reached the playoffs twice. During that time, the Colts cycled through six starting quarterbacks.

The team opened the regular season with a tie against the Houston Texans and a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Indy proceeded to win three of its next four games, but things have since gone off the rails.

Matt Ryan, who the Colts traded for in the offseason, was sent to the bench following a Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The team proceeded to lose again in Sam Ehlinger’s first NFL start against the Washington Commanders in Week 8.

The Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady after their defeat against the Commanders, but the unit posted another poor showing against the New England Patriots in what turned out to be Frank Reich’s final game. Ehlinger and the Colts’ offense mustered just 121 total yards and surrendered nine sacks in a blowout loss.

Through nine weeks, the Colts are now dead last in the NFL in points per game (14.7) offensive DVOA (29.4%).

Next up for the Colts is a matchup against the Raiders in Las Vegas. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels initially accepted the Colts’ head coaching position in 2018 before deciding to return as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, opening the door for the Colts to hire Reich in the first place. 

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Irsay did an abrupt about-face on Frank Reich; is Chris Ballard next?

    Eight days ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that Irsay is giving no thought to firing coach Frank Reich. Irsay apparently has given some thought to it since then. Reich is out, despite the team’ 3-5-1 record. And despite basically having a shift from quarterback Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger forced upon [more]

  • Changes bring few fixes for Colts in latest setback to Pats

    After a week that featured another round of noticeable changes, Colts coach Frank Reich chose to point the finger at himself after Indianapolis failed to find the end zone in Sunday’s 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots. For a team that fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, traded running back Nyheim Hines in the past week and isn’t far removed from benching opening day starting quarterback Matt Ryan, it's unclear what's next for the Colts. Indianapolis has now dropped three straight.

  • 'It needed to be done': Twitter reacts to Colts firing Frank Reich

    Twitter reacted to the Colts firing head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the season that culminated with a loss to the Patriots.

  • RNC wont pay Trump's legal bills if he launches another White House bid, chair says

    Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said her organization would no longer pay former President Donald Trump's legal bills if he launched a 2024 campaign.

  • Josh Allen says he has “slight pain” in right elbow

    Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen grabbing his right elbow after being sacked by Jets edge rusher Bryce Hall on one of the final plays of Sunday’s 20-17 loss at MetLife Stadium and he was asked about his condition at his postgame press conference. Allen said he was feeling “slight pain” in his elbow as [more]

  • Jets have found winning script with emerging defense, Zach Wilson's smarter play

    This was exactly what the Jets wanted to see from young quarterback Zach Wilson. The fact it came off the heels of one of his worst games as a professional quarterback made it all the more sweet.

  • De’Vondre Campbell calls for grass fields after more Packers are injured on turf

    Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell didn’t play on Sunday at Detroit because he suffered a knee injury a week earlier at Buffalo. And after seeing more injuries to more of his teammates while watching Sunday’s game, he’s upset about artificial playing surfaces. Campbell’s fellow linebacker Rashan Gary suffered an apparent torn ACL in Detroit, and several [more]

  • Tyronn Lue says there remains no timetable for Kawhi Leonard return

    Kawhi Leonard sat out for the eighth time this season for the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night, and there's no timetable for his return.

  • Ukraine says Russia forces pillage, occupy Kherson homes ahead of battle

    Ukraine accused Russia on Monday of looting empty homes in the southern city of Kherson and occupying them with troops in civilian clothes to prepare for street fighting in what both sides predict will be one of the war's most important battles. In recent days Russia has ordered civilians out of Kherson in anticipation of a Ukrainian assault to recapture the city, the only regional capital Moscow has seized since its invasion in February. Kherson, with a pre-war population of nearly 300,000, has been left cold and dark after power and water were cut to the surrounding area over the past 48 hours, both sides said.

  • Eagles are 8-0, how other undefeated NFL teams fared in history

    The Philadelphia Eagles are perfect through eight NFL games for the first time in team history. Here's what football's past tells us will happen next.

  • LSU football flips commitment from 3-star edge, former UL commit Dylan Carpenter

    LSU football has flipped three-star edge rusher Dylan Carpenter's commitment from UL to the Tigers, as LSU adds its 25th commitment to the 2023 class.

  • Colts fire Frank Reich

    Frank Reich is out as the head coach of the Colts. According to multiple reports, the Colts have fired Reich on Monday morning. The move comes a day after the team was throttled 26-3 by the Patriots to fall to 3-5-1 on the season. Reich was hired as the team’s coach on the back of [more]

  • Ultra-processed foods linked with early deaths: study

    Story at a glance Ultra-processed foods account for more than half of Americans’ daily caloric intake. New data shows consumption of these foods is linked with significant increases in premature deaths. Researchers estimate eating less of these foods could lead to lower rates of noncommunicable diseases and fewer premature deaths. Eating ultra-processed foods — or…

  • Indianapolis Colts fire Frank Reich, turn to Jeff Saturday as new head coach

    Amid a constant flux at QB and struggles in a 3-5-1 season, the Indianapolis Colts have let go of coach Frank Reich in his fifth season.

  • Frank Reich’s inability to find the right quarterback led to his downfall with Colts

    The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich, whose inability to find the right quarterback led to his downfall.

  • Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 4: Cam Thomas among priority adds

    Dan Titus examines the hoops waiver landscape heading into Week 4, examining five players to consider adding for a boost.

  • 'Claypool mugged': No call on Dolphins' Keion Crossen in win vs. Bears draws Twitter's ire

    Justin Fields couldn't connect with Chase Claypool late in the Miami Dolphins' win vs. the Chicago Bears. Social media thought the refs missed a call.

  • NASA preps for third attempt to launch Artemis 1 rocket next week

    NASA hasn’t said whether the activity in the tropics could push back a historic mission from Florida’s Space Coast.

  • Frank Reich on possible Colts QB change: 'I'd have to go back and look'

    Colts coach Frank Reich likes to say that everyone gets evaluated after games. His quarterback position will not be any different after a 26-3 loss.

  • 49ers in position for another 2nd half playoff run

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The first half of the season has been a bit of a roller coaster for the San Francisco 49ers as they try to build on last season's trip to the NFC title game. ''You just want a chance to get into the tournament and with where we stand now, I still feel we have a very good chance of that,'' coach Kyle Shanahan said before the bye week. With the exception of a two-game stretch against the Falcons and Chiefs when injuries played a role, the Niners have been one of the top defenses in the league, ranking sixth in points allowed (18.4 per game) and third in yards per play allowed (4.75).