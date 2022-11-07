Colts fire HC Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich, according to multiple reports Monday.
After their latest disaster in Foxboro, leading to a 26-3 loss, it was only a matter of time before Reich was going to get the boot. It seems owner Jim Irsay didn’t want to wait until after the season to make a move and instead has let Reich go halfway through the campaign.
Source: Frank Reich is fired.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 7, 2022
More to come…
