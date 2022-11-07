Colts fire HC Frank Reich

Breaking News:

Frank Reich fired by Colts after team's 3-5-1 start

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich, according to multiple reports Monday.

After their latest disaster in Foxboro, leading to a 26-3 loss, it was only a matter of time before Reich was going to get the boot. It seems owner Jim Irsay didn’t want to wait until after the season to make a move and instead has let Reich go halfway through the campaign.

