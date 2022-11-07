Colts fire HC Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich, according to multiple reports Monday.

After their latest disaster in Foxboro, leading to a 26-3 loss, it was only a matter of time before Reich was going to get the boot. It seems owner Jim Irsay didn’t want to wait until after the season to make a move and instead has let Reich go halfway through the campaign.

Source: Frank Reich is fired. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 7, 2022

More to come…

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire