Special Teams Coordinator Daniel Da Prato will serve as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2022 season. “When Jeff came to Tampa in December of 2019, we had high expectations for where he could take our football program,” USF Vice President/Director of Athletics Michael Kelly said via press release. “I would like to thank our players, coaches and staff members for all their hard work during my time as the head coach at USF,” Scott said.