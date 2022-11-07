Breaking News:

Colts fire Frank Reich

Frank Reich is out as the head coach of the Colts.

According to multiple reports, the Colts have fired Reich on Monday morning. The move comes a day after the team was throttled 26-3 by the Patriots to fall to 3-5-1 on the season.

Reich was hired as the team’s coach on the back of his work as an offensive coordinator, but the team’s offense has been a mess all season and reached new lows on Sunday. They gained 121 yards all day and failed to convert a third down after firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady last week.

The Colts also benched quarterback Matt Ryan a couple of weeks ago and that left no one else to blame for the team’s subpar play on that side of the ball.

Reich went 40-33-1 and took the Colts to the playoffs twice after being hired in 2018.

