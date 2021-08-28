Colts’ final roster cut decisions: Wide Receiver

While the quarterback battle has been the main focus of the preseason, Frank Reich and Co. have some tough decisions to make when it comes to filling the final spots at wide receiver on the Indianapolis Colts roster.

Typically, teams will keep six receivers on the 53-man roster, with one of them used mainly on special teams.

There are four receivers that are locks to make the roster week one. T.Y Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal, and Parris Campbell have proven they deserve to be in a starting role and can be difference makers any given week. The final two spots will be a battle between a group of young, talented players.

The training camp standout has been Mike Strachan. At 6’5” and roughly 225 pounds, the seventh-round pick from Charleston has shown he can be a threat in this league. He finished the preseason with 10 catches for 130 yards. A player like Strachan could really benefit Carson Wentz and provide some variety in the receiving core.

If Strachan makes the team, that leaves one spot left and it truly is a toss-up of who suits up week one. Second-year wide receiver Dezmon Patmon has looked really impressive so far and while his talent is there, it’s tough to say if he could step up in a special teams role. If he does not make the team, Patmon would likely end up on the practice squad once again, but with a much greater chance of getting called up if any significant injuries occur.

The player who will likely fill that final slot is Ashton Dulin. He signed a one-year extension back in January and thrives on special teams. He has filled in at receiver throughout his three-year career with the Colts, but would not line up on offense unless there were multiple guys hurt. Every team needs a player to fill in where they are needed, and Dulin seems to be that type for the Colts.

Honorable mentions include players like Tyler Vaughns and Tarik Black who have both made some very impressive plays this preseason. They will likely see a practice squad designation and will have the chance to prove they can crack an NFL roster.

53-man Predictions:

T.Y. Hilton

Michael Pittman Jr.

Parris Campbell

Zach Pascal

Mike Strachan

Ashton Dulin

Practice squad:

Dezmon Patmon

Tyler Vaughns

Tarik Black

