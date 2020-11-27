Colts’ final injury report vs. Titans in Week 12
The Indianapolis Colts (7-3) released their final injury report on Friday ahead of the Week 12 matchup with the Tennessee Titans (7-3) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts already ruled out linebacker Bobby Okereke, who was the only player on the active roster to be ruled out. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry also won’t be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list after both players have tested positive.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 12:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Name
Position
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
Julian Blackmon
S
Illness
DNP
FP
FP
—
Justin Houston
DE
Not Injury Related
DNP
FP
FP
—
Ryan Kelly
C
Neck
DNP
DNP
DNP
Quest.
Quenton Nelson
G
Back/Ankle
DNP
DNP
LP
Quest.
Bobby Okereke
LB
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Zach Pascal
WR
Knee/Foot
DNP
DNP
LP
Quest.
Philip Rivers
QB
Toe
DNP
DNP
LP
Quest.
Khari Willis
S
Ribs/Shoulder
DNP
DNP
FP
Quest
Rock Ya-Sin
CB
Illness
DNP
FP
FP
—
Isaiah Rodgers
CB
Knee
FP
FP
FP
—
Braden Smith
OT
Thumb
FP
FP
FP
—
Noah Togiai
TE
Knee
FP
FP
FP
—
Anthony Walker
LB
Ribs
FP
FP
FP
Quest.
George Odum
S
Knee
—
—
DNP
—
Jonathan Taylor
RB
Not Injury Related
—
—
LP
—
Notes
In all, the Colts have six players listed as questionable and one ruled out.
QB Philip Rivers should be expected to play despite his questionable tag.
Most of the players that are questionable have a solid chance of playing after logging practices on Friday.
C Ryan Kelly doesn’t necessarily need to practice in order to play, but his situation should be monitored. His absence would be another huge loss for the Colts.