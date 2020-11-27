Colts’ final injury report vs. Titans in Week 12

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (7-3) released their final injury report on Friday ahead of the Week 12 matchup with the Tennessee Titans (7-3) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts already ruled out linebacker Bobby Okereke, who was the only player on the active roster to be ruled out. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry also won’t be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list after both players have tested positive.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 12:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Name

Position

Injury

Wed.

Thur.

Fri.

Status

Julian Blackmon

S

Illness

DNP

FP

FP

Justin Houston

DE

Not Injury Related

DNP

FP

FP

Ryan Kelly

C

Neck

DNP

DNP

DNP

Quest.

Quenton Nelson

G

Back/Ankle

DNP

DNP

LP

Quest.

Bobby Okereke

LB

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Zach Pascal

WR

Knee/Foot

DNP

DNP

LP

Quest.

Philip Rivers

QB

Toe

DNP

DNP

LP

Quest.

Khari Willis

S

Ribs/Shoulder

DNP

DNP

FP

Quest

Rock Ya-Sin

CB

Illness

DNP

FP

FP

Isaiah Rodgers

CB

Knee

FP

FP

FP

Braden Smith

OT

Thumb

FP

FP

FP

Noah Togiai

TE

Knee

FP

FP

FP

Anthony Walker

LB

Ribs

FP

FP

FP

Quest.

George Odum

S

Knee

DNP

Jonathan Taylor

RB

Not Injury Related

LP

Notes

  • In all, the Colts have six players listed as questionable and one ruled out.

  • QB Philip Rivers should be expected to play despite his questionable tag.

  • Most of the players that are questionable have a solid chance of playing after logging practices on Friday.

  • C Ryan Kelly doesn’t necessarily need to practice in order to play, but his situation should be monitored. His absence would be another huge loss for the Colts.

