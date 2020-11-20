Colts’ final injury report vs. Packers in Week 11

The Indianapolis Colts released their final injury report on Friday ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers (7-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts had a bit of an issue with COVID-19 as defensive end Denico Autry was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. He won’t play against the Packers and has been taken off the injury report.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 11:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Name Position Injury Wed. Thur. Fri. Status Trey Burton TE Rest DNP FP FP Jack Doyle TE Concussion DNP FP FP Quest. Justin Houston DE Rest DNP FP FP — Kenny Moore II CB Ribs DNP LP FP — Khari Willis S Ribs DNP FP FP — Mo Alie-Cox TE Knee LP LP DNP — Julian Blackmon S Pelvis/Knee LP FP DNP — Kemoko Turay DE Ankle LP LP DNP Quest. Denico Autry DE Illness — DNP — — Tyquan Lewis DE Not Injury Related — DNP FP — Al-Quadin Muhammad DE Not Injury Related — DNP FP — Grover Stewart DT Not Injury Related — DNP FP — Noah Togiai TE Knee — DNP DNP Quest. Braden Smith OT Thumb — LP DNP Quest. Isaiah Rodgers CB Knee — — DNP Quest. T.Y. Hilton WR Rest — — DNP — Anthony Castonzo OT Rest — — DNP —

In total, five Colts are listed as questionable. Head coach Frank Reich believes Braden Smith will be good to go after he got stitches on his thumb following an injury he suffered on Thursday. But he is still questionable.

Defensive end Kemoko Turay could be making his debut on Sunday, but he is listed as questionable. Isaiah Rodgers is a new addition to the report after not practicing on Friday. Jack Doyle still needs to be cleared by an independent neurologist before he can play, but there’s a chance that happens on Saturday after he logged two full practices this week.

