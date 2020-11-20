Colts’ final injury report vs. Packers in Week 11
The Indianapolis Colts released their final injury report on Friday ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers (7-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts had a bit of an issue with COVID-19 as defensive end Denico Autry was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. He won’t play against the Packers and has been taken off the injury report.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 11:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Name
Position
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
Trey Burton
TE
Rest
DNP
FP
FP
Jack Doyle
TE
Concussion
DNP
FP
FP
Quest.
Justin Houston
DE
Rest
DNP
FP
FP
—
Kenny Moore II
CB
Ribs
DNP
LP
FP
—
Khari Willis
S
Ribs
DNP
FP
FP
—
Mo Alie-Cox
TE
Knee
LP
LP
DNP
—
Julian Blackmon
S
Pelvis/Knee
LP
FP
DNP
—
Kemoko Turay
DE
Ankle
LP
LP
DNP
Quest.
Denico Autry
DE
Illness
—
DNP
—
—
Tyquan Lewis
DE
Not Injury Related
—
DNP
FP
—
Al-Quadin Muhammad
DE
Not Injury Related
—
DNP
FP
—
Grover Stewart
DT
Not Injury Related
—
DNP
FP
—
Noah Togiai
TE
Knee
—
DNP
DNP
Quest.
Braden Smith
OT
Thumb
—
LP
DNP
Quest.
Isaiah Rodgers
CB
Knee
—
—
DNP
Quest.
T.Y. Hilton
WR
Rest
—
—
DNP
—
Anthony Castonzo
OT
Rest
—
—
DNP
—
In total, five Colts are listed as questionable. Head coach Frank Reich believes Braden Smith will be good to go after he got stitches on his thumb following an injury he suffered on Thursday. But he is still questionable.
Defensive end Kemoko Turay could be making his debut on Sunday, but he is listed as questionable. Isaiah Rodgers is a new addition to the report after not practicing on Friday. Jack Doyle still needs to be cleared by an independent neurologist before he can play, but there’s a chance that happens on Saturday after he logged two full practices this week.