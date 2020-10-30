Colts’ final injury report vs. Lions in Week 8

Kevin Hickey

The Indianapolis Colts (4-2) have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 8 matchup with the Detroit Lions (3-3).

For the most part, there aren’t too many concerns in terms of key players missing the game. It seems that linebacker Darius Leonard will return from his groin injury as he is without a designation entering the weekend.

However, center Ryan Kelly is listed as questionable due to a knee injury that popped up during Wednesday’s practice. The Colts still didn’t rule anyone out ahead of the matchup.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 8:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Name Position Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status
Mo Alie-Cox TE Knee DNP LP LP Quest.
Denico Autry DL Not Injury Related DNP FP FP
Julian Blackmon S Rest DNP FP DNP
Trey Burton TE Rest DNP FP FP
Jack Doyle TE Not Injury Related DNP DNP FP
Justin Houston DE Rest DNP FP FP
Ryan Kelly C Knee LP DNP DNP Quest.
Darius Leonard LB Groin LP FP FP
Chaz Green OT Back FP FP FP
T.Y. Hilton WR Rest DNP
Anthony Castonzo OT Rest DNP

One name to keep an eye on for Saturday that isn’t on the injury report is rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who could be activated from the injured reserve list after practicing all week. The Colts still have two weeks before the have to activate him, but they could do so ahead of the Week 8 matchup.

