Colts’ final 53-man roster prediction following preseason

The Indianapolis Colts will be working over the next day or so to cut down the roster to from 80 to 53 players ahead of the deadline on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Some of the cuts have already been made and more will leak out leading up to the deadline on Tuesday. We have a tracker that will keep you updated on those developments.

But now, it’s time for a quick prediction of what the 53-man roster will look like when the announcement is made:

Quarterback (3)

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Pos. First Second Third QB Carson Wentz Jacob Eason Sam Ehlinger*

Analysis

Wentz will seemingly be ready for Week 1 as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks with his foot. Eason won the backup job during the preseason while the knee injury to Ehlinger complicates things just a tad. It isn't expected to be a season-ender but if the Colts want him to return at any point but still want to create space on the roster, Ehlinger will have to be kept on the initial 53-man roster and then after Sept. 1, he can be placed on injured reserve or the PUP list with a return designation. Notable Cuts: Bretty Hundley

Running Back (4)

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Analysis

This room is pretty chalk. Taylor will be the bellcow while Hines works in as a change-of-pace and receiving back. Mack and Wilkins will provide depth. The Colts got a good showing from undrafted rookie Deon Jackson as well as Benny LeMay during the preseason. Notable Cuts: Deon Jackson, Benny LeMay

Wide Receiver (6)

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Pos. First Second X-WR Michael Pittman Jr. Mike Strachan* Slot Parris Campbell Ashton Dulin Z-WR T.Y. Hilton Zach Pascal

Analysis

Story continues

The top four spots are already locked up. Pittman Jr. is expected to see the WR1 work on the outside. He should lead the team in targets. Hilton will miss a few games to start the season but will be involved shortly after his return. Campbell will battle with Pascal for targets while Hilton is out. The rookie in Strachan has plenty of development to work through but his upside is too high to risk putting him through waivers. He needs to be on the active roster. The final spot is between Dulin and Dezmon Patmon. Though the latter outperformed as a receiver, special teams comes into play here. Dulin is light years ahead of Patmon in that department. Notable Cuts: Dezmon Patmon, Tyler Vaughns, Tarik Black

Tight End (3)

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Pos. First Second Third TE Jack Doyle Mo Alie-Cox Kylen Granson*

Analysis

This room is pretty much ready to go. The only question is will Chris Ballard try to squeeze in Kahale Warring on the active roster? The Colts claimed Warring last week and with his athletic profile, he fits the bill of a potential contributor. For now, though, the Colts roll with three and take the risk of waiving Warring in hopes of putting him on the practice squad. Notable Cuts: Kahale Warring, Farrod Green

Offensive Line (9)

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Pos. First Second LT Julién Davenport Will Holden LG Quenton Nelson Chris Reed C Ryan Kelly Danny Pinter RG Mark Glowinski Will Fries* RT Braden Smith

Analysis

The Colts roll with nine on the offensive line here. With Eric Fisher still on the reserve/COVID-19 list, they don't have to make any roster moves in order to make sure he's on the active roster. Once he's removed from the list, they will then need to make a corresponding move to make room. Davenport seemingly won the starting left tackle role and with the injury to Sam Tevi, that may have opened the lane for rookie Will Fries to have a depth role up front. Notable Cuts: N/A

Defensive Line (9)

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Pos. First Second Third DE Kwity Paye* Kemoko Turay DT (3T) DeForest Buckner Andrew Brown DT (1T) Grover Stewart Antwaun Woods DE Tyquan Lewis Ben Banogu Al-Quadin Muhammad

Analysis

The starters are pretty much set here. The question will remain with the depth. Brown and Woods did enough to secure a roster spot, but the latter has also been dealing with a hamstring injury. That may be enough for the Colts to give the nod to Chris Williams if the hamstring injury is serious enough. Notable Cuts: Isaac Rochell, Chris Williams, Taylor Stallworth

Linebacker (6)

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Pos. First Second WILL Darius Leonard E.J. Speed MIKE Bobby Okereke Jordan Glasgow SAM Zaire Franklin Matthew Adams

Analysis

This room is pretty much set as well. The only real competition was between Adams and Malik Jefferson, but it's pretty clear that Adams should get the nod as a special teams contributor. Notable Cuts: N/A

Cornerback (6)

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Pos. First Second CB Xavier Rhodes T.J. Carrie Slot Kenny Moore II Isaiah Rodgers CB Rock Ya-Sin Marvell Tell III

Analysis

The Colts will have to keep six on the roster as they don't have enough depth to simply roll with five. There should be no surprises in this one. The only hope is that they get a breakout season from Ya-Sin, Rodgers or Tell. Notable Cuts: N/A

Safety (4)

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Pos. First Second FS Julian Blackmon Andre Chachere SS Khari Willis George Odum

Analysis

This one is a bit tough because the Colts could very well keep five on the roster. However, I think the initial 53-man will start with four and then once they make some moves to place players on short-term IR or the PUP list, they will add another. Chachere earned himself a role in the defense as the dime safety while rookie Shawn Davis would be the fifth safety if they keep five—even if he didn't really show all that much during the preseason. Notable Cuts: Shawn Davis

Specialists (3)

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Pos. Name P Rigoberto Sanchez K Rodrigo Blankenship LS Luke Rhodes

Analysis

Sanchez and Rhodes were locks. Blankenship won the kicking competition over Eddy Pineiro with a perfect preseason.

1

1