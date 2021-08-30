Colts’ final 53-man roster prediction following preseason
The Indianapolis Colts will be working over the next day or so to cut down the roster to from 80 to 53 players ahead of the deadline on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Some of the cuts have already been made and more will leak out leading up to the deadline on Tuesday. We have a tracker that will keep you updated on those developments.
But now, it’s time for a quick prediction of what the 53-man roster will look like when the announcement is made:
Quarterback (3)
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Pos.
First
Second
Third
QB
Carson Wentz
Analysis
Wentz will seemingly be ready for Week 1 as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks with his foot. Eason won the backup job during the preseason while the knee injury to Ehlinger complicates things just a tad. It isn't expected to be a season-ender but if the Colts want him to return at any point but still want to create space on the roster, Ehlinger will have to be kept on the initial 53-man roster and then after Sept. 1, he can be placed on injured reserve or the PUP list with a return designation. Notable Cuts: Bretty Hundley
Running Back (4)
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
RB
Analysis
This room is pretty chalk. Taylor will be the bellcow while Hines works in as a change-of-pace and receiving back. Mack and Wilkins will provide depth. The Colts got a good showing from undrafted rookie Deon Jackson as well as Benny LeMay during the preseason. Notable Cuts: Deon Jackson, Benny LeMay
Wide Receiver (6)
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Pos.
First
Second
X-WR
Michael Pittman Jr.
Mike Strachan*
Slot
Parris Campbell
Z-WR
T.Y. Hilton
Zach Pascal
Analysis
The top four spots are already locked up. Pittman Jr. is expected to see the WR1 work on the outside. He should lead the team in targets. Hilton will miss a few games to start the season but will be involved shortly after his return. Campbell will battle with Pascal for targets while Hilton is out. The rookie in Strachan has plenty of development to work through but his upside is too high to risk putting him through waivers. He needs to be on the active roster. The final spot is between Dulin and Dezmon Patmon. Though the latter outperformed as a receiver, special teams comes into play here. Dulin is light years ahead of Patmon in that department. Notable Cuts: Dezmon Patmon, Tyler Vaughns, Tarik Black
Tight End (3)
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Pos.
First
Second
Third
TE
Jack Doyle
Mo Alie-Cox
Kylen Granson*
Analysis
This room is pretty much ready to go. The only question is will Chris Ballard try to squeeze in Kahale Warring on the active roster? The Colts claimed Warring last week and with his athletic profile, he fits the bill of a potential contributor. For now, though, the Colts roll with three and take the risk of waiving Warring in hopes of putting him on the practice squad. Notable Cuts: Kahale Warring, Farrod Green
Offensive Line (9)
AP Photo/Rick Osentoski
Pos.
First
Second
LT
Julién Davenport
Will Holden
LG
Quenton Nelson
Chris Reed
C
Ryan Kelly
Danny Pinter
RG
Mark Glowinski
Will Fries*
RT
Braden Smith
Analysis
The Colts roll with nine on the offensive line here. With Eric Fisher still on the reserve/COVID-19 list, they don't have to make any roster moves in order to make sure he's on the active roster. Once he's removed from the list, they will then need to make a corresponding move to make room. Davenport seemingly won the starting left tackle role and with the injury to Sam Tevi, that may have opened the lane for rookie Will Fries to have a depth role up front. Notable Cuts: N/A
Defensive Line (9)
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Pos.
First
Second
Third
DE
Kwity Paye*
Kemoko Turay
DT (3T)
DeForest Buckner
Andrew Brown
DT (1T)
Grover Stewart
Antwaun Woods
DE
Tyquan Lewis
Ben Banogu
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Analysis
The starters are pretty much set here. The question will remain with the depth. Brown and Woods did enough to secure a roster spot, but the latter has also been dealing with a hamstring injury. That may be enough for the Colts to give the nod to Chris Williams if the hamstring injury is serious enough. Notable Cuts: Isaac Rochell, Chris Williams, Taylor Stallworth
Linebacker (6)
Justin Casterline/Getty Images
Pos.
First
Second
WILL
Darius Leonard
E.J. Speed
MIKE
Bobby Okereke
Jordan Glasgow
SAM
Zaire Franklin
Matthew Adams
Analysis
This room is pretty much set as well. The only real competition was between Adams and Malik Jefferson, but it's pretty clear that Adams should get the nod as a special teams contributor. Notable Cuts: N/A
Cornerback (6)
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Pos.
First
Second
CB
Xavier Rhodes
T.J. Carrie
Slot
Kenny Moore II
Isaiah Rodgers
CB
Rock Ya-Sin
Marvell Tell III
Analysis
The Colts will have to keep six on the roster as they don't have enough depth to simply roll with five. There should be no surprises in this one. The only hope is that they get a breakout season from Ya-Sin, Rodgers or Tell. Notable Cuts: N/A
Safety (4)
AP Photo/AJ Mast
Pos.
First
Second
FS
Julian Blackmon
Andre Chachere
SS
Khari Willis
George Odum
Analysis
This one is a bit tough because the Colts could very well keep five on the roster. However, I think the initial 53-man will start with four and then once they make some moves to place players on short-term IR or the PUP list, they will add another. Chachere earned himself a role in the defense as the dime safety while rookie Shawn Davis would be the fifth safety if they keep five—even if he didn't really show all that much during the preseason. Notable Cuts: Shawn Davis
Specialists (3)
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Pos.
Name
P
Rigoberto Sanchez
K
Rodrigo Blankenship
LS
Luke Rhodes
Analysis
Sanchez and Rhodes were locks. Blankenship won the kicking competition over Eddy Pineiro with a perfect preseason.
