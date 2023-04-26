Colts’ final 2023 NFL mock draft roundup

The Indianapolis Colts are finally closing in on the 2023 NFL draft, and the final predictions are coming out leading up to Thursday’s big event.

As expected, the Colts are predicted to take a quarterback with the No. 4 overall pick. We’ll see if they feel the need to move up to the No. 3 overall pick in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, but that’s more of a wait-and-see development right now.

Here’s the final mock draft roundup as analysts make their picks for the Colts:

Draft Wire

Author: Curt Popejoy

The Pick: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Touchdown Wire

Author: Doug Farrar

The Pick: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

NFL.com

Author: Bucky Brooks

The Pick: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

“The former Buckeye steps into the QB1 role, giving the Colts the franchise quarterback they’ve been missing since Andrew Luck’s unexpected retirement. “

Pro Football Focus

Author: Jim Wyman

The Pick: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

“With the Titans trading up ahead of Indianapolis for the third pick, the Colts are left with either taking a risk on Levis or entering 2023 with Gardner Minshew as their starter. While Levis isn’t a finished product, he provides a lot of upside for a franchise that hasn’t had a consistent starter since Andrew Luck retired.”

Yahoo Sports (beat writer mock)

Author: J.J. Stankevitz (representing Colts.com)

The Pick: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

“J.J. Stankevitz gave host Ken Davis the option of choosing a number between one and three, Ken chose two.

“Anthony Richardson, quarterback Florida,” Stankevitz revealed was behind door No. 2.

“Any of the three guys you’re talking about, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, any of those guys would be a great fit for the Colts. And that’s because Shane Steichen does not have a certain type of quarterback that he needs to run an offense. He’s going to build an offense around the talent or whatever that his quarterback has.

“So in Anthony Richardson’s case, you’re building an offense that’s probably going to be run first, use his arm strength and then try to develop him as a passer.”

But what about Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis?

“But if you said a number three, I’m going in alphabetical order here, that would have been C.J. Stroud,” Stankevitz said. “You can develop an offense to accentuate his pinpoint accuracy and his decision making.

“If you went with number one, Will Levis in that in that scenario, you develop an offense that utilizes his arm strength, his mobility on some of the zone read stuff.

“Look, this is a dream scenario for us here in Indianapolis where we get to have our pick of those three quarterbacks. So I don’t care who it is, frankly. I’d like to get one of those guys.”

Sports Illustrated

Author: Albert Breer

The Pick: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

“Stroud is the best fit for Shane Steichen’s offense. I’ve heard assistant GM Ed Dodds, who has juice in that building, really likes him. But, as I’ve also heard it, GM Chris Ballard puts stock in the S2 test, which could be an issue for Stroud. Ballard was all over Will Levis in the fall, and I don’t think Indy has the issue with his personality that other teams do. Then, there’s how the developmental template used on Jalen Hurts (whom Steichen coached in Philadelphia) could work wonders for Anthony Richardson. And even the little tell in the workout with BYU’s Jaren Hall being tucked in with all the others when the Colts were traveling around to see these guys (which could be for the scenario in which the Colts go with a non-QB at No. 4). So I’m holding my breath here and going with Stroud.”

NFL.com

Author: Charles Davis

The Pick: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

“Arguably no prospect has been on more of a roller coaster recently than the former Buckeye, who not too long ago was a trendy choice for No. 1 overall. Despite the ups and downs, Stroud goes to Indy to collaborate with new Colts coach Shane Steichen.”

The Athletic (beat writer mock)

Author: James Boyd

The Pick: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

“After the smoke cleared with Houston at No. 2 and Arizona at No. 3, the Colts’ decision came down to Kentucky’s Will Levis or Florida’s Anthony Richardson. They chose the latter, with Richardson having the most upside of any player in this year’s class. New coach Shane Steichen’s track record with QBs — most recently Eagles dual-threat superstar Jalen Hurts — gives the team confidence that he can help develop Richardson the same way. Gardner Minshew will likely start the season, but Indy believes its patience will pay off after potentially landing its first franchise quarterback since Andrew Luck retired in 2019.”

