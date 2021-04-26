Colts’ final 2021 mock draft roundup: April 26

The 2021 NFL draft is just days away as the Indianapolis Colts will be looking to make some moves beginning Thursday night with the No. 21 overall pick.

With the draft slated to begin in just a few days, everyone is getting their predictions in—our final mock will come later in the week. But we’ve gone over the picks each week over the last month, and there’s a trend taking place.

Most mocks have the Colts trading back or taking an offensive tackle or edge rusher with the No. 21 overall pick. If you want to take a peek at the older versions, you can find them below:

Here is the final mock draft roundup for the Colts on April 26:

Touchdown Wire: OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

Date: April 26 Author: Mark Schofield Link to mock draft Author's Take: "The biggest move the Indianapolis Colts made this offseason was the acquisition of quarterback Carson Wentz. But the team still has needs, and general manager Chris Ballard discussed a few of them recently with the media. Pass rush is certainly a need, and with just Jaelan Phillips off the board the Colts could go in that direction with Kwity Paye or perhaps Jayson Oweh. But they go in a different direction, and try to replace Anthony Castonzo. If you are drafting an offensive lineman on mentality alone, you will fall for Teven Jenkins. He is a true finisher who wants to rip your guts out on each snap, and is quite proud of that mentality. Putting him on the left side next to Quenton Nelson would make for quite the mean duo…"

ESPN: EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami

Date: April 20 Author: Mel Kiper Jr. Link to mock draft Author's Take: "I can't believe this is the first edge rusher off the board. Phillips has a history of injuries -- he medically retired from football when he was at UCLA -- but there's no denying his pass-rush traits. And that's the Colts' biggest need. Phillips' chances of being available here: 74.0%"

Pro Football Focus: EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

Date: April 26 Authors: Eric Eager and George Chahrouri Link to mock draft Authors' Take: "As we wrote last week, the Colts have one of the worst edge situations in all of football, and Ojulari adds an athletic and productive player into that mix. A lighter edge, Ojulari has a statistical comp of Shaun Phillips, who was a productive player for San Diego over the past decade."

Draft Wire: OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame

Date: April 23 Author: Luke Easterling Link to mock draft

NFL.com: OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame

Date: April 23 Author: Chad Reuter Link to mock draft Author's Take: "Even after moving down via trade, the Colts land the replacement for long-time left tackle Anthony Castonzo. Eichenberg is viewed as a guard by some, but GM Chris Ballard may have different thoughts; after all, right tackle Braden Smith was projected as an interior linemen when Ballard selected him in the second round in 2018."

CBS Sports: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Date: April 25 Author: Patrik Walker Link to mock draft Author's Take: "At this point, the cream of the OT crop are gone and it can be addressed in the next round, so throw J.O.K. on the same defense as Darius Leonard and DeForest Buckner and enjoy the fireworks."

Pro Football Network: EDGE Kwity Paye, Michigan

Date: April 25 Author: A.J. Schute Link to mock draft Author's Take: "The Colts have to address pass rush after losing Denico Autry and having yet to re-sign Justin Houston. They have some young athletes in Ben Banogu and Kemoko Turay at edge rusher, but neither has done much at the next level. They’ve combined for just 9 sacks in their careers. With pass rush being such a necessity, the Colts simply must address this position early in the 2021 NFL Draft. As such, I believe one of their first two picks will do just that. Kwity Paye doesn’t really match the “mold” of a Chris Ballard edge rusher, but he’s the best pass rusher left on the board. Paye is a twitched-up edge rusher who I believe was hampered by the Michigan scheme. His best football is ahead of him, and he’d be a valuable addition to the Colts’ defensive line.

The Athletic: OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Date: April 25 Author: Stephen Holder Link to mock draft Author's Take: "28. Indianapolis Colts: Alex Leatherwood, T/G, Alabama From New Orleans Leatherwood isn’t a perfect prospect, and there is some dispute about whether he’d make a better guard than a tackle, but he’s experienced, well-coached and enjoyed success against elite competition in the SEC. The Colts could do worse after the retirement of Anthony Castonzo. — Stephen Holder"

