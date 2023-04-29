Colts fill need at cornerback by taking Warren Central's JuJu Brents in 2nd round

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts used their second pick of the 2023 NFL draft to bring a local product back home.

And they addressed their biggest remaining position of need in the process.

Desperate for cornerbacks after trading away Stephon Gilmore this offseason, Indianapolis traded down twice in the second round, first from No. 35 to No. 38, then from No. 38 to No. 44, and selected Warren Central’s JuJu Brents, a freakish physical specimen who played his college football at Kansas State.

No cornerbacks were taken by other teams between No. 35 and No. 44, allowing Indianapolis to grab the next cover man on the board.

Brents fits Gus Bradley’s system perfectly. Big and long at 6-3, 198 pounds, with an enormous wingspan of 34-inch arms, Brents tore up the NFL scouting combine, posting incredible numbers in everything but the 40-yard dash, where he ran a respectable 4.53 seconds.

Colts fill CB need by taking Warren Central's JuJu Brents in 2nd round