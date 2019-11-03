Colts get a field goal off a Mason Rudolph interception

Mason Rudolph had an early interception Monday night that led to a Dolphins touchdown. Today he had an early interception, but the Colts cashed in with only a field goal.

The Steelers quarterback now has thrown two interceptions in his past five quarters and four in six games this season.

Rudolph’s fourth pass was intended for JuJu Smith-Schuster. The throw was a little high and bounced off Smith-Schuster’s hands and into the waiting hands of Kenny Moore II.

Moore returned the pick 35 yards to the Pittsburgh 35.

The Steelers defense stymied the Colts, though, after they reached the 7-yard line, and Indianapolis settled for a chip-shot Adam Vinatieri field goal.

Like Monday night, Rudolph has rebounded. He has led the Steelers to a game-tying field goal, though they were stuffed after reaching the Indianapolis 1-yard line.

The game is tied 3-3 with 58 seconds remaining in the first quarter.