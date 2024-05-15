Colts feel Anthony Richardson has "definitely" grown in offensive scheme, identifying defenses

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has done well with the physical elements of his recovery from the shoulder surgery that cut his rookie season short.

But Richardson's position coach has now also detailed just how much progress the young QB has made with the mental side of the game this offseason.

"He's the same athletic Anthony that we know," Colts quarterbacks coach Cam Turner said in an interview with the team's official podcast. "But in the meeting room, it's — he's taking that step as far as the knowledge and the maturity of the questions he's asking now are the next-level questions. As opposed to the questions he was asking a year ago were more basic. He’s definitely grown in our scheme and then identifying defenses as well.

“[It’s] the next layer as far as 'if this then that' once he understands the base rule [of a play],” Turner said. "So he understands the base rule, then it's okay, the next step is if you do get this, you can fast-forward your eyes or you can kind of skip that read — the little tricks that kind of speed up the decision-making process."

Pairing that with Richardson’s physical ability could lead to big-time results. Turner noted that Richardson had “no hesitation” when he returned to the building and started throwing during the offseason program.

"He was out there cutting it loose,” Turner said. “Some guys will come back and ease into it, and you're kind of having to hold Anthony back — like, you don't have any throws left today. That's it. You're not making any more. There was no hesitation and you could tell he trusted his shoulder and his strength and everything he's done up to this point.”

Those are a pair of clear positive signs for Indianapolis as the team continues to gear up for the 2024 season.