How the Colts fared in NFLPA team report cards

The NFL Players Association gave a behind-the-scenes look at how players feel about various aspects of their teams after releasing the results of the polls regarding several subjects ranging from travel accommodations, food and nutrition to the actual locker room itself.

The Indianapolis Colts came out well overall in the report card, but they did receive a grade of “D” or worse in two of the categories.

Here’s a look at the results for the Colts and their individual grades in each category from the NFLPA:

(Courtesy of the NFLPA)

The Colts fared best in the categories of training staff, strength coaches, training room and the treatment of families.

Here was the overview of the poll for the Colts in the NFLPA report:

“The Indianapolis Colts were ranked 16th in the team guide. In general, the players feel well-supported by their team’s owner, Jim Irsay, as 97% of player respondents believe he is willing to spend the money necessary to upgrade the facility. The two main issues that players have are the food – so much that some players prefer to pack their own lunch rather than eat at the facility – and the feeling that the team should significantly improve its travel policies for players. They are one of seven teams that do not offer first-class seats to their players (reserving them for coaches and staff instead), and one of six teams that force many players to have roommates.”

The Colts ranked 16th overall in this poll and generally came out with positive reviews.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire