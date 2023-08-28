Colts fan seeing Anthony Richardson in grocery store: 'Holy (expletive), it's Peyton Manning'
INDIANAPOLIS — Anthony Richardson and Peyton Manning are one in the same, right?
At least, that's what one fan said on a TikTok video posted to X. Mantis, who has gained over 31,000 followers on X because of his satirical videos about ordering in a McDonalds drive-thru, the Indianapolis Colts and other topics, saw Richardson in a local grocery store.
As the camera panned to Richardson, the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, looking at a box of burritos in the freezer section, the fan went, "Holy (expletive), it's Peyton Manning."
More: Hall of Fame Colts QB Peyton Manning to return to University of Tennessee as a professor
Starstruck 🤭 pic.twitter.com/MeVyqbYArK
— Mantis (@YoungMantis2) August 25, 2023
Richardson and the Colts open the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 10.
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts fan seeing Anthony Richardson: 'Holy (expletive), it's Peyton Manning'