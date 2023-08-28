Colts fan seeing Anthony Richardson in grocery store: 'Holy (expletive), it's Peyton Manning'

INDIANAPOLIS — Anthony Richardson and Peyton Manning are one in the same, right?

At least, that's what one fan said on a TikTok video posted to X. Mantis, who has gained over 31,000 followers on X because of his satirical videos about ordering in a McDonalds drive-thru, the Indianapolis Colts and other topics, saw Richardson in a local grocery store.

As the camera panned to Richardson, the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, looking at a box of burritos in the freezer section, the fan went, "Holy (expletive), it's Peyton Manning."

Richardson and the Colts open the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 10.

