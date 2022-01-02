Colts fall short to Raiders, 23-20: Instant analysis

The Indianapolis Colts (9-7) and Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) both came into Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium with everything to play for.

Both teams needed a win, for the Colts a win clinched a playoff berth, for the Raiders they would need to win out.

One team came out strong, motivated and played like it was their last game. The Colts were not that team.

Indianapolis came out flat in the first half, once again struggling to put together sixty minutes of good football, and it cost them in the end as they were unable to stop a late drive by Las Vegas to steal the win from the home crowd.

Missing an entire week of practice and preparation due to being placed on the Reserve/COVID list seemed to affect Colts quarterback Carson Wentz as he did not have a good game at all, and was a disappointment in a game where your leaders need to show up.

Here’s our instant analysis from this Week 17 loss:

What Went Right

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Not much went right in this game for Indianapolis. It was again a tale of two halves, as the Colts came out flat allowing a long Raiders touchdown drive to start the game that took up most of the first quarter. Fortunately, the Colts rallied behind another solid performance on the ground from running back Jonathan Taylor. On the day, the MVP candidate put up yet another 100-yard game with a score that put him as the Colts’ franchise record holder for rushing yards in a season with over 1,700. The Colts also won the turnover battle, 2-0, thanks to a pair of interceptions.

On the defensive side of the ball there were some high points as well including solid pressure throughout the game by rookie pass rushers Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingo who got after Derek Carr multiple times in this game with Paye recording two sacks. The Colts also registered two takeaways on interceptions by cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and Pro-Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard.

What Went Wrong

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

As previously stated, today was not a great day for Carson Wentz. While his stat-line of 16 of 27 passing for 148 yards and a score seems passable on the surface, it was the little things Wentz failed to do that helped put this game out of reach. Wentz made many questionable decisions with the ball, including a long throw into double coverage that was thankfully batted into the air and caught by wide-out T.Y. Hilton for a score but was dangerous all the same. Wentz also routinely overthrew his targets, sometimes on the simplest of throws, and once again held onto the ball for large amounts of time in the pocket leading to multiple sacks and ended drives. When your quarterback struggles like he did today, even with the best running back in the league it’s hard to win games.

Story continues

Defensively, the Colts started the game rough. With an inability to cover the likes of Zay Jones and Hunter Renfrow who totaled nearly 200 yards through the air and a score for Las Vegas. Long drives early in the game with multiple conversions on third down also took its toll as the Raiders converted 6 of their 14 third downs to just 3-of-11 conversions for the Colts. Losing starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a hamstring injury was another blow to a banged-up secondary that did not have its best game of the year.

The Bottom Line

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Fortunately, The Colts still control their playoff fate even after this disappointing loss. With a trip to Jacksonville for the final week of the season, should the Colts win against a reeling Jaguars (2-14) squad and they will be able to stamp a ticket to the wild card round and a potential Super Bowl run. We hope to see this team bounce back and prove that they do belong in a very competitive AFC playoff race.

1

1