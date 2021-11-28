Colts fall to Bucs, 38-31, in Week 12: Everything we know

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) had a chance to make another statement against one of the best teams in the NFL but ultimately fell, 38-31, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3).

Despite holding a 24-14 lead in the second half, the Colts had some crucial turnovers that led to the Buccaneers mounting a comeback. In the end, it was too much to overcome.

Here’s everything we know from the Week 12 loss:

Final Score: Bucs 38, Colts 31

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Final

Bucs

0

14

17

7

38

Colts

3

21

0

7

31

It was over when...

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette scored a 28-yard touchdown with 20 seconds remaining to give the Bucs a 38-31 lead in the fourth quarter.

Keys to the game

AP Photo/AJ Mast

  • The Colts turned the ball over five times total. Two interceptions from Carson Wentz, a strip-sack on Wentz, a Zach Pascal fumble and a muffed punt from Nyheim Hines.

  • The Colts offense had 24 first downs, was 5/11 on third downs and gained 392 total yards.

  • Bucs running back Leonard Fournette took 17 carries for 100 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also added seven receptions for 31 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

  • The Colts allowed three sacks and seven quarterback hits. It was a mix between the offensive line and Carson Wentz.

3 Stars of the game

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

  1. TE Jack Doyle: 6 receptions (7 targets), 81 yards, 1 TD

  2. RB Jonathan Taylor: 16 carries, 83 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 4 receptions, 14 receiving yards

  3. LB Darius Leonard: 15 tackles (12 solo), 1 pass defended, 1 forced fumble

Injuries

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

  • DT DeForest Buckner suffered a knee injury and was questionable to return. He returned to the game to start the second half.

What's next?

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Colts will be on the road to visit the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

1

1

