Colts fall to Bucs, 38-31, in Week 12: Everything we know

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) had a chance to make another statement against one of the best teams in the NFL but ultimately fell, 38-31, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3).

Despite holding a 24-14 lead in the second half, the Colts had some crucial turnovers that led to the Buccaneers mounting a comeback. In the end, it was too much to overcome.

Here’s everything we know from the Week 12 loss:

Final Score: Bucs 38, Colts 31

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Bucs 0 14 17 7 38 Colts 3 21 0 7 31

It was over when...

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette scored a 28-yard touchdown with 20 seconds remaining to give the Bucs a 38-31 lead in the fourth quarter.

Keys to the game

The Colts turned the ball over five times total. Two interceptions from Carson Wentz, a strip-sack on Wentz, a Zach Pascal fumble and a muffed punt from Nyheim Hines.

The Colts offense had 24 first downs, was 5/11 on third downs and gained 392 total yards.

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette took 17 carries for 100 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also added seven receptions for 31 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

The Colts allowed three sacks and seven quarterback hits. It was a mix between the offensive line and Carson Wentz.

3 Stars of the game

TE Jack Doyle: 6 receptions (7 targets), 81 yards, 1 TD RB Jonathan Taylor: 16 carries, 83 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 4 receptions, 14 receiving yards LB Darius Leonard: 15 tackles (12 solo), 1 pass defended, 1 forced fumble

Injuries

DT DeForest Buckner suffered a knee injury and was questionable to return. He returned to the game to start the second half.

What's next?

The Colts will be on the road to visit the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

