Colts fall to Bills, 23-19, in Anthony Richardson’s preseason debut

The Indianapolis Colts opened their 2023 preseason with a 23-19 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

The record during the preseason holds no value whatsoever. What matters is that the Colts get through with minimal injuries and the players build chemistry while developing their games.

We got to see the starting units work for the entire first quarter while the second and third units mixed in for the final three quarters of the game.

Here’s our recap from the Colts’ preseason-opening loss to the Bills:

Final Score: Bills 23, Colts 19

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Colts 0 7 6 6 19 Bills 7 3 7 6 23

It was over when...

The Colts failed a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter after scoring a late touchdown. The Bills then were able to run the clock out.

Keys to the game

The Colts lost the turnover battle, 2-to-1.

Despite going 5-for-10 on third down, the Colts were 0-for-2 on fourth down and failed their only two-point attempt.

The Colts defense allowed 8.1 yards per pass attempt while averaging 6.4 yards per pass attempt on offense.

The Bills offense converted 6-of-11 third-down attempts and out-gained the Colts in total net yardage 350 to 289.

3 Stars of the game

LB Grant Stuard: The special-teamer led the way with nine tackles (five solo), one forced fumble and two special teams tackles. QB Gardner Minshew: Working with the second-team offense, Minshew completed all six of his pass attempts for 76 yards and a 116.1 passer rating. He was sacked twice and led a touchdown drive at the end of the second quarter. WR Josh Downs: The rookie wideout was electric in his debut. He caught both of his targets for 29 yards.

Anthony Richardson's debut

The No. 4 overall pick got three drives with the starting offense, which lasted the entire first quarter. It didn’t start out very hot as he threw a panic interception on his third attempt. He was under pressure, drifting off his back foot and made a poor attempt regardless of whether he was trying to throw it away or to Isaiah McKenzie.

However, the rookie did show improvements on his final two drives. He worked well in the screen game and even dropped a beautiful dime to Alec Pierce, who couldn’t come down with the catch near the end zone. It was easily Richardson’s best throw of the day.

There also were some issues with footwork. He still has a knack for throwing off his back foot, and some of his throws over the middle lacked touch. Still, he had enough solid throws for it to be a positive outing even with some growing pains present.

What's next?

The Colts will wrap up training camp next week with their final three practices, two of which are joint practices with the Chicago Bears. Then, they will host the Bears for their second preseason game Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

