Colts’ fall 34-31 to Titans in OT: Here’s how Twitter reacted
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) failed to take advantage of the many opportunities they had to sneak out a victory and instead dropped a crucial game 34-31 in overtime to the Tennessee Titans (6-2).
Even with a hot start to the game, the Colts couldn’t find a way to finish. They squandered a 14-point lead and Carson Wentz’s inability to elevate the Colts to a win late in the game will be a major talking point.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Colts’ 34-31 loss in overtime to the Titans:
I’m still heated over this Colts game and it’s been nearly 4 hours
— Aaron Bayles (@ay_bayles) November 1, 2021
Why did the Titans sweep the Colts? Simple: 92 drop backs with Wentz (40 on 2 sprained ankles); 26 carries for Taylor IN 2 GAMES. That's moronic play calling, especially when you have the 2nd best RB in the NFL & a great run blocking OL.
— Jason Spears (@ForTheCOLTure_J) October 31, 2021
In order to finish above .500, the #Colts need to go 5-2, with games vs. Bills, Bucs, Patriots, Cardinals and Raiders.
Odds are this is a 7 or 8 win season, meaning their first round pick will likely be Top 15. How do you justify giving playing Wentz 17 games?
(It’ll happen.)
— Jeremy Stevenson (@MyColtsAccount) October 31, 2021
4 hours after the colts game and still haven’t changed my mind. Wentz ain’t it.
— Joe Capetillo™️ (@capetillo_joe) November 1, 2021
As a Colts fan I am not upset with Carson Wentz, for I am also a Knicks fan. I understand pain very well.
— raggedy_rob (@raggedy_rob3) November 1, 2021
Colts – Blown leads of 11+ points
Dungy era – 2 in 7 seasons
Caldwell era – 1 in 3 seasons
Pagano era – 4 in 6 seasons
Reich era – 5 in 4 seasons
— Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) October 31, 2021
I just saw the pick six from Wentz today for the first time and I hate him even more than I did earlier when I tweeted about hating him being on the Colts 😂
— Jason (@QuickReplyGuy) November 1, 2021
Bad bad colts coaching again under utilizing Taylor
— Fantasy Football Analysis 🏈🍕🏀🏒🎸 (@kevindcapps) October 31, 2021
Ever since they boo’d Andrew Luck out the building, Colts been hilariously sad
— Pola Burr 🐻❄️ (@jaay_cool) October 31, 2021
For a team that wants to run the ball as an offensive identity, I feel like the Colts too often lose sight of it—when there best offensive weapon is a RB, Jonathan Taylor (and Nyheim Hines is no slouch either).
It’s just weird.
— Luke Schultheis (@LuckAtLuke) October 31, 2021
Jonathan Taylor is seeing the matrix this year. Vision is just excellent.
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 31, 2021
1) Wentz was bad and lost them the game
2) The refs blew DPI on the first OT series so #1 might not have happened
— After Dayo Odeyingbo (@VeveJones007) October 31, 2021
Henry hadn't been held under 2.5 yards per carry since Week 6 of the 2019 season.
Colts may have lost today but sheesh, they were impressive against Henry today. His longest carry went for nine yards. https://t.co/Suyh87d2eT
— JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) October 31, 2021
