Colts’ fall 34-31 to Titans in OT: Here’s how Twitter reacted

Kevin Hickey
·3 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) failed to take advantage of the many opportunities they had to sneak out a victory and instead dropped a crucial game 34-31 in overtime to the Tennessee Titans (6-2).

Even with a hot start to the game, the Colts couldn’t find a way to finish. They squandered a 14-point lead and Carson Wentz’s inability to elevate the Colts to a win late in the game will be a major talking point.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Colts’ 34-31 loss in overtime to the Titans:

