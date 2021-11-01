Colts’ fall 34-31 to Titans in OT: Here’s how Twitter reacted

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) failed to take advantage of the many opportunities they had to sneak out a victory and instead dropped a crucial game 34-31 in overtime to the Tennessee Titans (6-2).

Even with a hot start to the game, the Colts couldn’t find a way to finish. They squandered a 14-point lead and Carson Wentz’s inability to elevate the Colts to a win late in the game will be a major talking point.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Colts’ 34-31 loss in overtime to the Titans:

I’m still heated over this Colts game and it’s been nearly 4 hours — Aaron Bayles (@ay_bayles) November 1, 2021

Why did the Titans sweep the Colts? Simple: 92 drop backs with Wentz (40 on 2 sprained ankles); 26 carries for Taylor IN 2 GAMES. That's moronic play calling, especially when you have the 2nd best RB in the NFL & a great run blocking OL. — Jason Spears (@ForTheCOLTure_J) October 31, 2021

In order to finish above .500, the #Colts need to go 5-2, with games vs. Bills, Bucs, Patriots, Cardinals and Raiders. Odds are this is a 7 or 8 win season, meaning their first round pick will likely be Top 15. How do you justify giving playing Wentz 17 games? (It’ll happen.) — Jeremy Stevenson (@MyColtsAccount) October 31, 2021

4 hours after the colts game and still haven’t changed my mind. Wentz ain’t it. — Joe Capetillo™️ (@capetillo_joe) November 1, 2021

As a Colts fan I am not upset with Carson Wentz, for I am also a Knicks fan. I understand pain very well. — raggedy_rob (@raggedy_rob3) November 1, 2021

Colts – Blown leads of 11+ points

Dungy era – 2 in 7 seasons

Caldwell era – 1 in 3 seasons

Pagano era – 4 in 6 seasons

Reich era – 5 in 4 seasons — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) October 31, 2021

I just saw the pick six from Wentz today for the first time and I hate him even more than I did earlier when I tweeted about hating him being on the Colts 😂 — Jason (@QuickReplyGuy) November 1, 2021

Bad bad colts coaching again under utilizing Taylor — Fantasy Football Analysis 🏈🍕🏀🏒🎸 (@kevindcapps) October 31, 2021

Ever since they boo’d Andrew Luck out the building, Colts been hilariously sad — Pola Burr 🐻‍❄️ (@jaay_cool) October 31, 2021

For a team that wants to run the ball as an offensive identity, I feel like the Colts too often lose sight of it—when there best offensive weapon is a RB, Jonathan Taylor (and Nyheim Hines is no slouch either). It’s just weird. — Luke Schultheis (@LuckAtLuke) October 31, 2021

Jonathan Taylor is seeing the matrix this year. Vision is just excellent. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 31, 2021

1) Wentz was bad and lost them the game 2) The refs blew DPI on the first OT series so #1 might not have happened — After Dayo Odeyingbo (@VeveJones007) October 31, 2021

Henry hadn't been held under 2.5 yards per carry since Week 6 of the 2019 season. Colts may have lost today but sheesh, they were impressive against Henry today. His longest carry went for nine yards. https://t.co/Suyh87d2eT — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) October 31, 2021

