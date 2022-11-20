Colts fail to finish Eagles in 17-16 loss

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) had plenty of chances to pull off an upset but eventually lost 17-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Despite holding a 10-point lead over the Eagles going into the fourth quarter, the Colts failed to finish the game. The Eagles scored two touchdowns in the final quarter for the win with Jalen Hurts scoring the dagger with a walk-in rushing touchdown.

While the defense was stout for the majority of the game, they were essentially gassed, and the offense struggled to move the ball after their first drive.

In the end, the Colts dropped another game and are likely out of the playoff hunt.

Here’s everything we know from the Week 11 loss:

Final Score: Eagles 17, Colts 16

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Colts 7 3 3 3 16 Eagles 0 3 0 14 17

It was over when...

After Jalen Hurts ran in the go-ahead touchdown, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham sacked quarterback Matt Ryan on third down to end the game.

Keys to the game

The Colts offense totaled just 284 yards and averaged 4.6 yards per play.

In the red zone, the Colts offense converted just 1-of-3 drives that entered the 20-yard line.

Penalties killed plenty of drives, especially from offensive linemen Bernhard Raimann and Will Fries.

The defense kept the Colts in the game, allowing 5-of-12 (42%) on third downs and just 314 total yards on the day.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts made good on his rushing ability, taking 16 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown.

3 Stars of the game

DE Yannick Ngakoue: This may have been Ngakoue’s best game. He had 1.5 sacks, one quarterback hit and a forced fumble. He also made a huge impact against the run. S Rodney McLeod: The veteran safety came through against his former team with multiple stops on third down. WR Michael Pittman Jr.: The passing game struggled, but Pittman Jr. was solid with six receptions for 75 yards.

Injuries

DE Kwity Paye (ankle), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder) and OL Matt Pryor (illness) were all inactive.

CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (head) was evaluated for a head injury but eventually returned for the game.

Quick Hits

RB Jonathan Taylor’s touchdown on the opening drive is the first time the Colts scored on an opening drive this season.

After that first drive, Taylor took 15 carries for 49 rushing yards.

On their second drive in the third quarter, the Eagles went for it on fourth-and-10. The Colts pass rush forced Jalen Hurts out of bounds behind the line of scrimmage for a massive (and confusing) turnover on downs.

After going 75 yards on 10 plays during the opening drive, the Colts offense gained just 209 yards on the ensuing 52 plays.

Bernhard Raimann and Will Fries combined for five of the eight penalties committed by the Colts.

The Colts offensive line allowed four sacks and eight quarterback hits on the day.

The Colts have now lost four of their last five games.

What's next?

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday will meet with the media Monday before the team prepares for a Week 12 matchup in prime time against the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday, Nov. 28 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

