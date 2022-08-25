Colts will face Tom Brady, Bucs starters in preseason finale

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and the starting units will be playing against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium for the preseason finale.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday that all healthy starting players will be on the field Saturday. How much they will play is unknown going into the game.

This is somewhat significant because even though it still is the preseason, this is the first time we will see Brady in a game after he missed 11 days of training camp due to a personal reason.

This is also the dress rehearsal for the starting units of the Colts so this will give us a good gauge of where the offense and defense is going into the Week 1 opener against the Houston Texans.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

