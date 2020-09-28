Colts to face Nick Foles as Bears starting QB in Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (2-1) know who they will be facing on the other sideline in Week 4 as the Chicago Bears (3-0) announced that Nick Foles will be the starting quarterback moving forward.

After taking over for former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky halfway through their incredible Week 3 comeback, Foles helped spark the Bears to erase a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The Bears went on to win 30-26.

In the quarter-and-a-half he played under center in Week 3, Foles completed 16-of-29 passes for 188 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. His three touchdowns came with six and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Colts will have some familiarity with Foles. He and head coach Frank Reich were both together during the Super Bowl run for the Eagles, and Reich had nothing but praise for the 31-year-old.

“Nick (Foles) is about as unflappable of a person as I have ever been around. He’s a very unique player in that regard. Extremely talented. He’s a big-time passer.” Reich told reporters Monday. “This guy just has this knack for making big plays like few I have ever seen. Then he has this knack for coming up big in big moments. In the biggest moments, that’s usually when he is at his best. The utmost respect for him as a player. ”

The Colts defense has been playing extremely well over the last two weeks. To open the season, they are leading or close to the lead in several major defensive categories.

Disclaimer: We're not saying Colts are elite defense. But here's how they rank after week 3 Yds/game – 1 (225.3)

Yds/play – 1 (4.39)

Rush/game – 4 (93.3)

Pass/game – 1 (132.0)

FD/game – 1 (14.7)

3rd down – 4 (32.6 pct)

Which game Foles brings in Week 4 will determine what type of test the defense gets. He may continue his hot streak or he may show what he did in Jacksonville. No one really knows until the game starts.

But the Colts can begin preparing for Foles as the starter with a full week of practices without worrying about Trubisky potentially getting the nod.

It will be a tough road matchup, but the Colts will be looking to extend their record to 3-1 against the veteran in Foles.