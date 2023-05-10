Colts will face NFL’s fourth-easiest strength of schedule in 2023
The Indianapolis Colts will be looking to turn things around under a new regime, and there’s a chance they have an easier path to do so based on the strength of their schedule in 2023.
We already know the Colts’ opponents for the upcoming campaign so we can calculate both ways of looking at a team’s strength of schedule. Though flawed, the most common process is looking at a team’s list of opponents based on their performance during the previous season.
For the Colts, they will have the fourth-easiest strength of schedule, courtesy of Bills Wire.
Rank
Team
Record
Win Pct.
1
161-123-4
.566
2
158-127-2
.554
3
157-129-2
.549
3
156-128-3
.549
3
156-128-4
.549
6
155-129-3
.545
7
155-131-2
.542
8
153-133-2
.535
9
152-133-3
.533
10
150-136-2
.524
11
148-137-3
. 519
12
148-138-2
.517
12
148-138-2
.517
12
149-139-0
.517
15
147-139-2
.514
16
147-140-0
. 512
17
146-140-2
.510
18
143-145-1
.497
18
143-145-0
.497
20
143-146-0
.495
21
138-147-2
.484
22
138-148-2
.483
23
135-148-4
.477
24
137-151-1
.476
25
134-151-2
.470
26
131-154-2
.460
27
130-157-2
.453
28
127-157-4
.448
29
Indianapolis Colts
124-162-2
.434
30
123-163-2
.431
31
122-164-3
.427
32
119-167-3
.417
Teams undergo massive changes every offseason so it’s somewhat of a flawed process to base a team’s strength on the previous season. So another way to look at it is through projected win totals—another somewhat flawed process.
According to Sharp Football Analysis, the Colts still have the fourth-easiest schedule based on projected win totals. So either way, the result remains the same.
Part of this is due to the fact that the Colts finished with just four wins in 2022. So a portion of the schedule includes teams who finished in third place in their respective divisions just as Indy did.
With a rookie quarterback, expectations should be tempered. However, the perceived easier strength of schedule could lend its way to a smoother transition for a team that introduced 12 rookies via the draft.
The 2023 schedule will be announced at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 11.