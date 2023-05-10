Colts will face NFL’s fourth-easiest strength of schedule in 2023

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts will be looking to turn things around under a new regime, and there’s a chance they have an easier path to do so based on the strength of their schedule in 2023.

We already know the Colts’ opponents for the upcoming campaign so we can calculate both ways of looking at a team’s strength of schedule. Though flawed, the most common process is looking at a team’s list of opponents based on their performance during the previous season.

For the Colts, they will have the fourth-easiest strength of schedule, courtesy of Bills Wire.

Rank

Team

Record

Win Pct.

1

Philadelphia Eagles

161-123-4

.566

2

Miami Dolphins

158-127-2

.554

3

New York Giants

157-129-2

.549

3

New England Patriots

156-128-3

.549

3

Dallas Cowboys

156-128-4

.549

6

New York Jets

155-129-3

.545

7

Buffalo Bills

155-131-2

.542

8

Washington Commanders

153-133-2

.535

9

Los Angeles Rams

152-133-3

.533

10

Las Vegas Raiders

150-136-2

.524

11

Arizona Cardinals

148-137-3

.  519

12

Denver Broncos

148-138-2

.517

12

Seattle Seahawks

148-138-2

.517

12

Los Angeles Chargers

149-139-0

.517

15

San Francisco 49ers

147-139-2

.514

16

Kansas City Chiefs

147-140-0

.  512

17

Cincinnati Bengals

146-140-2

.510

18

Chicago Bears

143-145-1

.497

18

Minnesota Vikings

143-145-0

.497

20

Detroit Lions

143-146-0

.495

21

Baltimore Ravens

138-147-2

.484

22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

138-148-2

.483

23

Jacksonville Jaguars

135-148-4

.477

24

Green Bay Packers

137-151-1

.476

25

Pittsburgh Steelers

134-151-2

.470

26

Cleveland Browns

131-154-2

.460

27

Carolina Panthers

130-157-2

.453

28

Tennessee Titans

127-157-4

.448

29

Indianapolis Colts

124-162-2

  .434

30

Houston Texans

123-163-2

.431

31

New Orleans Saints

122-164-3

.427

32

Atlanta Falcons

119-167-3

.417

Teams undergo massive changes every offseason so it’s somewhat of a flawed process to base a team’s strength on the previous season. So another way to look at it is through projected win totals—another somewhat flawed process.

According to Sharp Football Analysis, the Colts still have the fourth-easiest schedule based on projected win totals. So either way, the result remains the same.

Part of this is due to the fact that the Colts finished with just four wins in 2022. So a portion of the schedule includes teams who finished in third place in their respective divisions just as Indy did.

With a rookie quarterback, expectations should be tempered. However, the perceived easier strength of schedule could lend its way to a smoother transition for a team that introduced 12 rookies via the draft.

The 2023 schedule will be announced at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 11.

